The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has announced that they will be holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5 in order to sign off on a local emergency proclamation regarding the severe weather. This proclamation was originally brought forward by the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services on Dec. 31.
“Board Chair Amanda Folendorf would like to acknowledge the remarkable efforts made by all cooperating governmental, public utility, and non-profit agencies in responding to the flooding which began on Dec. 30, 2022. She is also extremely appreciative of the efforts made by community groups, volunteers, and citizens to help one another during this challenging time,” said the county.