The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has announced that they will be holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5 in order to sign off on a local emergency proclamation regarding the severe weather. This proclamation was originally brought forward by the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services on Dec. 31.

“Board Chair Amanda Folendorf would like to acknowledge the remarkable efforts made by all cooperating governmental, public utility, and non-profit agencies in responding to the flooding which began on Dec. 30, 2022. She is also extremely appreciative of the efforts made by community groups, volunteers, and citizens to help one another during this challenging time,” said the county.

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.