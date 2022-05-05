A Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy arrested two suspects, including a former classmate, after a burglary-in-progress led to the discovery of illegally owned firearms.
Authorities say suspicious activity was reported at the 5000 block of Baldwin Street in Valley Springs on May 1.
“A homeowner called and advised that their security cameras [were] alerted to an unknown person at the residence. Upon arrival, deputies encountered two suspects on the property,” the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.
The two suspects were identified as Octavio Hernandez, 29, and Enrique Julian Espiritu, 32, who are both from Valley Springs. According to the arresting deputy, Hernandez initially provided a false name, but the deputy recognized Hernandez as both of them had attended school together.
Both suspects were detained as additional deputies arrived at the scene.
“During a search of suspect Hernandez’s vehicle, a semi-automatic rifle (AR-15) and a semi-automatic handgun were located, along with additional magazines for each weapon. Deputies also found evidence of a burglary to the residence.There was forced entry to the residence and forced entry to a safe. Shoe prints around the residence and inside the residence matched the shoes worn by suspect Espiritu,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Deputies were able to get in contact with the property owners who were away on vacation. They confirmed that the suspects were not allowed on the property.
Hernandez was charged with 460 (A) PC burglary (felony), 594 (B)(1) PC Vandalism (felony), 3455 PC revocation of supervision (felony), 29800 (A)(1) PC possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (felony), 30305(A)(1) possession of ammunition by a prohibited person (felony) 30605 (A) PC illegally possess assault weapon (felony), 496(A) PC possession of stolen property (felony), 487(D)(2) PC theft of a firearm (felony) 1203.2 (A) PC violating terms of probation (felony) and 148.9 (B) PC false information to a peace officer (misdemeanor).
Hernadez was in violation of his probation and will not receive bail.
Espiritu was charged with 460 (A) PC burglary (felony) and 594 (B)(1) PC Vandalism (felony). His bail was set at $100,000.00.