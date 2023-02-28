On Feb. 27 at 6:38 a.m. on Highway 4, west of Dunton road, two vehicles were involved in a fatal head-on collision. 

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that a 51-year-old Copperopolis male driver was traveling westbound while a 21-year-old female driver from Stockton was traveling eastbound. The female driver crossed over into the westbound lane for an unknown reason and struck the male driver head-on, killing them both. 

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.