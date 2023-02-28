On Feb. 27 at 6:38 a.m. on Highway 4, west of Dunton road, two vehicles were involved in a fatal head-on collision.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that a 51-year-old Copperopolis male driver was traveling westbound while a 21-year-old female driver from Stockton was traveling eastbound. The female driver crossed over into the westbound lane for an unknown reason and struck the male driver head-on, killing them both.
It is not known at this time whether or not both drivers were killed on impact or died at a later time. The identities of the drivers have not yet been released as it is unknown whether the next of kin have been notified yet.
The westbound male driver was in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma while the eastbound female driver was in a 2010 Honda Insight. The CHP confirmed that the weather conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy but daylight conditions.
The CHP confirmed that this is still an ongoing investigation at this time.