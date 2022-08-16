On Aug. 15 a fatal vehicle crash was reported on Highway 4, just east of Black Springs Road.
The unidentified male motorist was traveling eastbound in a Land Rover at an unknown speed, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
“For an unknown reason, he allowed his vehicle to veer to the left, traveling across the westbound lane and onto the north shoulder of State Route 4. The vehicle then struck a tree and caught fire with the occupant trapped inside. Unfortunately, Party #1 sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision,” the CHP report reads.
The identity of the motorist is not known at this time, but it is said that the next of kin will be notified as soon as that information becomes known. Alcohol and drug use are unknown factors at this time as the autopsy is still underway.
At this time no further information is available.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
