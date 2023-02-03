On Feb. 2 an inmate named Larry Albert McDonald Jr. escaped from the Calaveras County Jail and is believed to still be in the San Andreas area.
“[Mcdonald Jr.] was performing supervised duties associated with his assignment as an inmate worker. Suspect McDonald was taking the trash out with another inmate while supervised by jail staff when he sprinted towards the back fence. Once at the fence, he climbed over the razor wire and fled into the field,” reads a statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The jail immediately went into lockdown, and multiple county law enforcement units were alerted to the incident. This led to a mass search of the surrounding area.
The Sheriff’s Office describes McDonald Jr. as, “A 41-year-old male with a medium build, 5’10″ tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Calaveras County Jail inmate uniform and black boots.”
The Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to keep an eye out for anyone matching his description, including checking home and business surveillance systems. They have stated that if any suspicious activity is observed, witnesses should call 911 and do not approach or try to apprehend the escapee.
McDonald Jr. was previously in custody for felony possession of a dangerous weapon (dagger) and two misdemeanors including possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (209) 754-6500 or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030. Your help and cooperation are essential in apprehending this fugitive and keeping the community safe,” the statement reads.