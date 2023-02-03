28 Convict Escape

Larry Albert McDonald Jr. is a 41-year-old male with a medium build, 5’10″ tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

 

 Courtesy Photo/Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

On Feb. 2 an inmate named Larry Albert McDonald Jr. escaped from the Calaveras County Jail and is believed to still be in the San Andreas area. 

“[Mcdonald Jr.] was performing supervised duties associated with his assignment as an inmate worker. Suspect McDonald was taking the trash out with another inmate while supervised by jail staff when he sprinted towards the back fence. Once at the fence, he climbed over the razor wire and fled into the field,” reads a statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

0
0
1
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.