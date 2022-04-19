A carjacking was reported on April 16 at the Dollar General located at the 22000 block of General Court in West Point at 7:55 p.m. The victim, who had her 2012 black Chrysler 300 SRT stolen, is said to be in her 40s.
According to Lt. Greg Stark, “[The] victim reported she arrived at the Dollar General store around 7:45 p.m. After shopping, she exited the store and walked toward her vehicle. She got into her car and closed the door. As she was preparing her vehicle to leave, two unknown subjects approached her driver-side door. One of the suspects opened the side door and pointed a gun (handgun of unknown brand or caliber) at her ordering her out of the car. She complied with the orders fearing she would be harmed. The two suspects drove out of the parking lot. A good Samaritan parked nearby offered their vehicle as a refuge while the victim called 911. The two males were described as wearing all-black clothing with masks covering the lower half of their faces.”
Deputies searched the surrounding area but did not come across any sign of the stolen vehicle or suspects. “Deputies are reviewing security footage from the store and are actively pursuing any leads regarding potential suspects,” said Lt. Stark.