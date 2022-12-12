The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas.
At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
Authorities say the vehicle was owned by Vernon Keith Moore, 38, of San Andreas. While performing the traffic stop, deputies observed an open container of vodka within reach of Moore and an empty plastic bag which they believe was methamphetamine related.
This led to a more extensive search of the vehicle, which yielded a loaded handgun in the center console. Deputies had found out that the handgun was reported stolen in Valley Springs a month ago. During a records check, it was revealed that Moore was prohibited from owning a firearm.
Moore was brought to the county jail and booked on felony charges relating to the possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person and drug possession, as well as several misdemeanors and infractions.
The sheriff’s office has stated that while the investigation is still ongoing, there is no further information at this time.