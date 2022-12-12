20 illegal gun

The handgun and drug paraphernalia reportedly found in suspect Moore’s possession.

 Courtesy photo/Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas.

At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department. 

