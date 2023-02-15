An escaped Calaveras County Jail inmate was recently arrested in Valley Springs.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Calaveras County Probation Department, and United States Fugitive Task Force searched for the suspect, Larry Albert McDonald, Jr., 41, who escaped custody on Feb. 2 and was at large for nearly two weeks.
On Feb. 14 at around 3 p.m., searchers spotted McDonald Jr. in the 400 block of Highway 26 in Valley Springs while conducting a follow-up investigation in the area.
“As they began searching, suspect McDonald Jr. fled from a trailer into a wooded area. A perimeter was established to contain the suspect, and air support was requested from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter equipped with thermal imaging was dispatched to assist. Thermal imaging is a method of using infrared radiation and thermal energy to gather information about objects, in order to formulate images of them, even in low-visibility environments,” a Sheriff’s Office press release reads.
Authorities continued to search the area until 6:27 p.m. when air support spotted a heat signature through thermal imaging on the ground and directed searchers to the area. This caused McDonald Jr. to attempt to flee but was eventually captured and taken into custody at 7:07 p.m.
“He was charged with his original charges; felony escape from jail, and a warrant issued by the San Joaquin Superior Court counts of felony lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years. A second warrant issued by the San Joaquin Superior Court charged a felony prohibited person in possession of a firearm and assault with a firearm on a person,” said the Sheriff’s Office.
They continued, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the allied agencies and information from citizens who assisted in the search for and apprehension of Suspect McDonald.”