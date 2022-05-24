In a case that has garnered attention and outrage from animal rights activists, 19-year-old Colton Fontes arrived late to his continued arraignment at the Calaveras County Superior Court Monday morning, while protesters awaited his appearance.
The arraignment was scheduled for May 23 at 8:30 a.m. on charges of felony animal cruelty for the gruesome killing of a Copperopolis cat, Mr. Meow. A group of protestors from the Alley Cat Allies gathered outside the courthouse with signs saying, “Justice for Mr. Meow!”
Alley Cat Allies describes itself as, “The leader of the global movement to protect and improve the lives of cats and kittens. Now in our 32nd anniversary year, we are joined by over 800,000 supporters worldwide.”
Members of the protest came from Calaveras County and all the way from the east coast. Fontes did not arrive at the courthouse until around 9 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer. Because of the late arrival, the protestors had to go into the courtroom to grab a seat before Fontes arrived.
During the arraignment, Fontes pleaded not guilty. He claims that Mr. Meow was harassing other cats and animals, making the shooting justified.
The owners of Mr. Meow have requested a protective order against Fontes. The prosecution's reason for this order was the video Fontes took of Mr. Meows' corpse after shooting him.
The prosecution stated that Fontes was holding Mr. Meow’s body while calling it racial slurs before throwing it off of his back deck “in some sort of sadistic delight.”
One of the cat’s owners, Braeden Hall, told the Enterprise that he had no idea that the video contained Fontes calling the cat racial slurs as the video did not have audio when he saw it.
Fontes’s lawyer argued that in order to justify the protective order there would have to be past and present threats made to the victims. The prosecution argued back that the killing of Mr. Meow counts as a past threat.
After some back and forth, the judge ultimately granted the protective order, meaning Fontes has to stay 150 yards away from the victims.
Of the shooting, Alley Cat Allies founder and president Becky Robinson stated, “Despite his not guilty plea, the police report states that Fontes admitted to killing Mr. Meow. We remain focused on securing justice, including a conviction and maximum sentence and prison time for Fontes. We will be following this case all the way through sentencing. Convictions in cases like these are critical to ending the epidemic of animal cruelty in our country. Cats suffer and feel pain. Cats are victims. The abusers of these crimes must be prosecuted. Anti-cruelty laws are there to protect all cats, including those who live their lives outdoors in every landscape.”
Pre-litigation will begin June 27 at 8:30 am.