The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office served two unrelated warrants on Dec. 14 regarding illegal marijuana cultivation.
The first was served in Glencoe on the 3000 block of Ridge Road, where authorities found 362 marijuana plants in a shop structure. The sheriff’s office estimates that the plants are worth over $470,000.
The second warrant was served at the 1000 block of Highway 4 in Douglas Flat, where authorities seized 2,679 illegal plants from a commercial structure. The total value of the plants is estimated to be over $3,482,000.
Suspects Jitain Rong, 43, of Douglas Flat, and Jinhua Wu, 36, of San Leandro, were arrested and booked on multiple marijuana-related charges including possession of marijuana over the legal amount and possession of marijuana for sale.
The sheriff’s office stated that it collected evidence at both locations and that both investigations are still ongoing.
“The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870,” said the sheriff’s office.