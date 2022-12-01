The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported that a fatal car accident occurred at Railroad Flat Road, north of Serena Loma Way in San Andreas, on Nov. 30.
At 2:33 p.m., a female driver, 59, was driving northbound in her 2005 Subaru Forester at what the CHP are saying was an unknown speed.
Investigators believe that the driver went onto the shoulder while going around a curve and then turned back onto the road which led to her driving onto the west shoulder and striking a tree.
On-scene responders were able to remove her from the vehicle and transport her via life flight to Modesto Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while there. It is unknown if there were any drugs or alcohol involved at this time.
The CHP has stated that there are no further details at this time.