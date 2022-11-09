The Nov. 8 midterm elections saw a low turnout with 16,874 of 32,137 (52.51%) registered voters casting ballots.
As of 11:15 p.m. “The final election night results have been posted. There are approximately 3,000 vote-by-mail ballots that were received between noon and 8 p.m. this evening to be counted during the canvass. We will continue counting ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by November 15. Voters who receive a letter about a nonmatching signature have until November 28 to return signature cure forms,” said County Clerk Recorder Rebecca Turner.
Yosemite Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 1
Don Davis currently has a majority over Tyler Jackson of 3,959 to 1,282 votes.
Calaveras Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 2
Lorraine G. Angel currently has a majority over opponent Cory Williams 784 to 689 votes.
Calaveras Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 4
Matthew Brock currently has a majority over opponent Suzie Coe 1,186 to 485 votes.
Bret Harte Union High School District Governing Board Member
Joan Lark and Gail Bunge have a majority over opponents Nicolas Valente and Ace M. Anderson with a total of 6,698 votes to 5,672.
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Governing Board Member
Scott Mcnurlin and incumbent Timothy Randall have a majority over opponent Crystal Molina with a total of 3,887 to 1,355 votes.
Vallecito Union School District Governing Board Member
Jessica Hitchcock, Shannon Simpson, and Robert Hecocks have a majority over opponents Maya Radisich, Barbara Hecocks, Amanda Monaco, and Ralph Emerson with a total of 5,166 to 4,008 votes.
Member of Angels City Council
Alvin Broglio and Olga Isabel Moncada have a majority over opponent Gregory “Gregg” Smith totaling 1,584 to 696 votes.
Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District Director (Full Term)
James Carlon and Don Padou have a majority over opponent James R. McGee with a total of 3,330 to 1,363 votes.
Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District Director (Short Term)
Charles V. Palmer has a majority over opponent Steve Volk of 1,656 to 794 votes.
Measure B Calaveras Unified School District
Measure B currently sits at 4,524 voting “no” and 4,261 voting “yes.”
Measure E Mark Twain Union Elementary School District
Measure E currently sits at 1,959 voting “yes” and 1,692 voting “no.”
Measure A Countywide 1% Sales tax to benefit local fire agencies
Measure A currently sits at 8,261 voting “yes” and 8,076 voting “no.”
Measure C Circle XX Community Services District
Measure C currently sits at 68 voting “yes” and 26 voting “no.”
Measure D Middle River Community Services District
Measure D currently sits at 28 voting “yes” and 11 voting “no.”
United States Representative District 5
Republican incumbent Tom McClintock received a majority of the votes, 10,319 to 6,224 over Democrat Michael J. “Mike” Barkley in Calaveras County. The district-wide race is still ongoing at this time.