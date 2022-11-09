Ballots
Davis Harper/Calaveras Enterprise, file

The Nov. 8 midterm elections saw a low turnout with 16,874 of 32,137 (52.51%) registered voters casting ballots. 

As of 11:15 p.m. “The final election night results have been posted. There are approximately 3,000 vote-by-mail ballots that were received between noon and 8 p.m. this evening to be counted during the canvass. We will continue counting ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by November 15. Voters who receive a letter about a nonmatching signature have until November 28 to return signature cure forms,” said County Clerk Recorder Rebecca Turner. 

