Democratic Congressional District 5 candidate Mike Barkley gave an update on his campaign as the Nov. 8 general election approaches. Barkley, who the Enterprise interviewed back in May, is looking to unseat longtime Republican representative Tom McClintock. 

Barkley says his campaign is getting better every day. Barkley said that since McClintock lost half of his voter base when Congressional District (CD) 4 split into CD 3 and 5, “neither north Fresno nor east Stanislaus is as red as he used to enjoy.”

