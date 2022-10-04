Democratic Congressional District 5 candidate Mike Barkley gave an update on his campaign as the Nov. 8 general election approaches. Barkley, who the Enterprise interviewed back in May, is looking to unseat longtime Republican representative Tom McClintock.
Barkley says his campaign is getting better every day. Barkley said that since McClintock lost half of his voter base when Congressional District (CD) 4 split into CD 3 and 5, “neither north Fresno nor east Stanislaus is as red as he used to enjoy.”
“I have walked all of East Stanislaus in previous primaries and knocked on doors of some 8,000 registered Democrat, No Party Preference, Green, Peace and Freedom, and other miscellaneous voters in North Fresno. I think I put a big dent in Magsig's vote count, for instance,” he said.
When asked why Republicans should vote for him, he listed his platforms which are medicare for all, improving wildfire protection including casualty and liability insurance, clean air and water, a system to protect against periodic flooding while storing enough water to get through droughts, a strong middle class with good paying jobs, voting rights, gun control, and codifying Roe v. Wade.
Barkley said that since the last time he spoke to the Enterprise he has added more staff to conduct voter outreach, mailers, calls, bilingual printings, etc.
He has also focused more on housing in his campaign stating that “Congress caused the homeless/housing cost epidemic” due to the following actions: “1) Tax Reform Act of 1986 - loss of the tax shelter housing business killed commercial rental construction 2) Faircloth Amendment/reduction of housing subsidies in 1998 - reduced subsidized housing 3) Failure to replace subprime loans when the lending clampdown took them out in 2008 - killed low-income housing loans until recently.”
Barkley continued, “We are missing 30 years of commercial apartments, 20 years of subsidized rentals, 10 years of low-income housing loans. Congress needs to fix this. McClintock's response on TV on May 27 was that he does not believe in subsidies, as in homelessness/ housing costs are not his problem.”