Measure A, which would have helped fund Calaveras County fire departments through a 1% sales tax increase, was one of the most talked about measures on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterms. Failing to pass by a narrow margin of 262 votes, some are wondering how local fire departments might be affected.

John Rohrabaugh, fire chief for Angels Camp and Altaville, told the Enterprise, “We'll just have to look at our stuff. For the city, there won't be any change based on what we currently are doing.” 

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.