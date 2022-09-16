The Nov. 8 General Elections are right around the corner, and with it comes several local measures.
Measure A proposes a 1% sales tax in Calaveras County, including the City of Angels Camp, to cover fire department staffing, equipment, and overall costs. It is estimated that this bill will generate around $5 million annually for the county.
“Measure A is a citizen initiative on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot that would establish a 1% sales tax to fund local fire protection in Calaveras County. Most Calaveras County local firefighters are volunteers. More of them have been leaving for paid jobs in recent years as Cal Fire and major city fire departments have accelerated hiring,” said chief proponent Dana Nichols.
Nichols pointed out that, if passed, the additional funding will allow several now-closed fire stations to reopen, including one in Burson.
“Because Measure A is a special tax, it can only be used to fund the fire agencies. None of the money can be used by the county government. Measure A makes the local fire agencies accountable to report how they use the money and to submit their annual audits to the Calaveras County Fire Services Joint Powers Authority, which in turn will report to the Calaveras County Grand Jury and to the public,” Nichols said.
Nichols also brought up a study from Visit California that found that more than a third of taxable sales in Calaveras County are from visitors. “That means that tourists will pay a significant share of the cost for local fire protection services. That’s fair because our firefighters respond to car crashes, medical emergencies, and fires that threaten both locals and visitors.”
Measure B proposes that the Calaveras Unified School District authorizes the adoption of $39.3 million in bonds. These funds would be used for renovation and construction projects including, medical, engineering, and career training classrooms. These bonds will generate an estimated $2.5 million in interest– all funds are to be spent locally with none going towards administrator salaries.
Superintendent Mark Campbell told the Enterprise, “Our students deserve better classrooms and facilities to learn and grow in, and the state does not provide adequate funding to help us improve our facilities to the degree we need. Passage of Measure B allows us to take positive steps in addressing some of our areas of need.”
He continued, “Measure B would give us the opportunity to construct a new classroom/shop facility at Calaveras High School for our Career Technical Education (CTE) programs in Agriculture (Forestry, Engineering/Construction, Crop Production, Floral Design, and more) as well as renovate existing facilities housing our Automotive and Engineering programs.”
Campbell went on to explain that these upgrades would help the district better prepare students for post-high school education whether that’d be college, trade school, or some other form of job training.
“Measure B would also allow us to construct a building adjacent to the multi-use track and field at Calaveras High School which would provide new restrooms, locker rooms, weight room, and snack bar/eating area. The track and field area is used by our PE Department, Athletic Department, and by many organizations in our community. Measure B Projects will benefit our students, our school, and our community.”
Measure C argues that in order to maintain infrastructure in Circle XX such as roads, street signs, culverts, and landscaping, a special tax must be implemented. This tax would last ten years from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2033. The annual amount from each parcel would come to $500 generating a total of $71,254 annually.
Director Rick Hill provided a statement on behalf of Circle XX, “The 2012 authorization approved by Circle XX residents to fund maintaining the Circle XX roads expires June 30, 2023. Measure C provides a Circle XX Road Assessment Fee to continue maintaining the Circle XX roads from 2023 to 2033. Circle XX CSD has no other source of income to maintain Circle XX roads.”
He continued, “Calaveras County will not provide funds to maintain Circle XX roads by the July 27, 1981 Board of Supervisors resolution 81-334. If Circle XX residents do not approve a new Road Assessment Fee, the Circle XX CSD will run out of funds to pay for materials and contractors to maintain Circle XX roads.”
Measure D, similar to Measure C, proposes a special tax in order for the Middle River Community Services District to maintain infrastructure in the West Point area. This would replace the existing tax of $100 per improved lot and $75 per unimproved lot. The improved lot amount would increase to $200 while the unimproved lots would increase to $150, generating $26,000 annually for the district.
Measure E, much like Measure B, proposes the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District authorize the adoption of $9,300,000 in bonds for upgrades to the Copperopolis and Mark Twain Elementary Schools. These upgrades include the replacement of roofs, windows, HVAX, and plumbing. It will also be used in the upgrading of portables that have degraded while expanding classrooms for younger students. The bonds will generate $640,000 in interest annually with no funds going towards salaries.
For more information on measures, ballots, and where to vote visit https://elections.calaverasgov.us/Next-Election/November-General-Election.