Tom McClintock, U.S. representative for California's 4th congressional district since 2009, gave the Enterprise an update via email on his campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. McClintock, a Republican, is running against Democrat Mike Barkley.
“I think this election—here and across the country—is going to be a resounding repudiation of the woke policies that have utterly wrecked our economy, opened our borders, and unleashed an unprecedented spike in crime,” said McClintock. “People clearly understand how quickly inflation, energy shortages, and crime are destroying their quality of life, and well understand the policies that are causing them.”
McClintock said that much of his reelection campaign is familiar territory since he has represented seven of the eight counties in the expanding District 4 for a decade.
“The new additions are the communities of Modesto, Turlock, and the north suburbs of Fresno, so I’ve been spending time getting to know the folks in these communities,” he said.
When asked which are his most important policies that he has proposed/passed for this district, McClintock said, “During the years, I chaired the Water Sub-Committee of Natural Resources, my legislation to streamline dam construction passed the House and during the years I chaired the Federal Lands Sub-Committee my legislation to streamline forest thinning projects was signed into law as part of the WIIN Act.”
He continued, “As Budget Task Force Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, I wrote legislation that would balance the budget in five years—that received more votes on the House floor than any RSC budget before or since. As a senior member of the House Budget Committee, my bill to protect the US government from default during debt limit impasses passed the House twice. … The National Taxpayers Union has consistently rated me one of the best votes for taxpayers in the House—three years they rated me the very best vote. So too has Citizens Against Government Waste. A few sessions ago, Insidegoverment.com—a nonpartisan organization—rated me as the fifth most effective member in the House.”
When McClintock was asked why Democrats should consider voting for him, he stated, “It depends on your answer to this simple question: can you and your family afford to go another two years down the road we’re on? If the answer is yes, vote for the Democrats. But if you were better off under the Republican policies that secured our borders, produced the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the lowest poverty rate in 60 years, the fastest wage growth in 40 years, $2 a gallon gasoline, stable prices, and declining crime [then vote for him].”
McClintock listed the top three initiatives on his platform. The first is border security.
“As ranking Republican on the House Immigration Sub-Committee, it will be my responsibility to shepherd the changes to immigration laws necessary to secure our border and make it impossible for future administrations to allow the unprecedented mass illegal migration now flooding our communities,” he said. “That will include tightening asylum laws, mandating implementation of the remain in Mexico policy, and requiring detention of illegal aliens until their cases are heard.”
The second is to rein in government spending that he believes is causing inflation.
“Four trillion dollars of excess spending has produced the worst inflation rate in 40 years. As a senior member of the House Budget Committee, I have introduced scores of reforms to bring spending under control and will continue to press for their adoption,” he said.
The third initiative is forest and water management.
“I am one of the senior members of the House Natural Resources Committee and have chaired both its sub-committee on water and its sub-committee on public lands,” he said. “I intend to continue my work to reform the radical environmental laws such as ESA and NEPA that have made it impossible for us to manage our forests and meet our generation’s water needs.”