Tom McClintock
Courtesy Photo/McClintock Campaign

Tom McClintock, U.S. representative for California's 4th congressional district since 2009, gave the Enterprise an update via email on his campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. McClintock, a Republican, is running against Democrat Mike Barkley.

“I think this election—here and across the country—is going to be a resounding repudiation of the woke policies that have utterly wrecked our economy, opened our borders, and unleashed an unprecedented spike in crime,” said McClintock. “People clearly understand how quickly inflation, energy shortages, and crime are destroying their quality of life, and well understand the policies that are causing them.” 

