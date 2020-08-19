As an all-mail Aug. 25 special election approaches for registered voters in three special districts in Calaveras County, some non-resident property owners are raising concerns over not being given a chance to vote on measures that would increase taxes on them.
Three separate measures, all of which require a vote of two-thirds plus one to pass, are on the ballot for registered voters in the San Andreas Fire Protection District, Lynn Park Community Services District and West Point Fire Protection District.
San Andreas Fire Protection District - Measure A
In sponsoring Measure A, the San Andreas Fire Protection District is seeking an additional $560,000 per year to sustain staffing levels at its station, along with the equipment, facilities, training program, insurance and other systems “necessary to protect lives, homes and businesses.”
A “Yes” vote from San Andreas voters would support a special annual tax of $300. The measure would also increase the district’s appropriations limit to be equal to the revenue it receives.
The district passed a $311,850 budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
“We can’t survive on that,” said Board Chairman and fire captain Ken Snyder in a phone interview Monday.
Snyder said the district has been averaging 100 calls per month over the past year, and has received back-to-back calls within five minutes of each other in some cases.
Expenses are adding up for vehicle repairs, fuel, insurance, utilities, training, medical supplies and protective equipment, among others.
The district staffs three people at the fire station in San Andreas at all times, and maintains short response times, he said.
“If we don’t get this measure passed, it’s going to be almost impossible to keep going with the service we are giving now,” Snyder said.
With new funds from the measure, the district would be aiming to staff four volunteer firefighters at the station.
New monies may be used to increase stipends as well, which Snyder and Vice President Dana Nichols voiced support for.
For 24-hour shifts, fire captains currently earn $150, engineers make $125 and firefighters make $100.
There are approximately 2,174 registered voters in the district.
The fact that registered voters living in the district are the only ones eligible to vote on the measure has raised concern from residents that live out of the area but own property in the district.
Barbara Knowles, a Valley Springs resident and owner of an apartment complex, house and duplex in San Andreas, said in a phone interview Monday she was disappointed that she wasn’t given a chance to vote on the measure, since it would impact her financially.
Knowles said that while she does appreciate fire response, she doesn’t appreciate the way the district is “doing business. Maybe if they came to us (non-resident property owners) and said why they needed this money … I would vote ‘yes’ if it was a legitimate reason.”
Charlene Wink, San Andreas resident and local property owner said she opposes the measure, citing the financial strain during hard times. She said it’s unfair that property owners outside of the district would have to pay for the new tax without getting a chance to vote on it.
“This is not right,” Wink said. “I know a lot of people are struggling to pay their property taxes and don’t need” new costs. Referring to all three measures on the ballot, she added that non-resident “property owners should have a say.”
County Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner said her office has received multiple calls on the subject.
Turner said the elections office is not responsible for determining whether an election is a registered voter or landowner election.
“That is determined based off the type of district, and what the district lays out in their resolution calling the election,” she wrote in email correspondence.
Fire districts, subject to the Uniform District Election Law, are only able to hold registered voter elections. That was determined nearly a century ago by the state legislature, John Benoit, executive officer of the Local Agency Formation Commission told the Enterprise Tuesday.
Of the 30 to 40 different kinds of special districts allowed to establish in California, most conduct registered voter elections, with some specific kinds of water districts and community service areas as an exception.
Some landowner elections are held in Calaveras County for community service areas to fund local road maintenance, for example, Turner said. These elections usually include a voter base of less than 50 people.
Lynn Park Acres Community Service District - Measure B
The district, located southeast of West Point, is seeking to increase its special tax twofold to $200 per improved lot and $150 per unimproved lot to maintain roads in the area.
That would generate $15,050 annually and would be collected in two installments per year via property tax payments.
Lynn Park subdivision has about 75 parcels, 70 residents and 1.5 miles of road to maintain.
Its special tax hasn’t been raised since the 1970s, and costs for road maintenance have continued to increase due to inflation and deferred maintenance, said Director Sheryl McKeown-Harper.
“We’re working on a shoestring budget from the ’70s in 2020 and we need more money to keep the road functional,” she said.
Of the 70 residents, only about 45 are registered voters eligible to vote on the measure.
West Point Fire Protection District - Measure C
About 1,486 eligible West Point voters are being asked to weigh in on a special property tax increase of $180 per year per parcel to continue current staffing of firefighters and keep equipment ready for emergencies.
The measure would also permit a discretionary annual adjustment of up to 3% to account for inflation.
Relying on 13 volunteer firefighters; a volunteer-led community emergency response team that provides traffic control, hydration, medical checks on staff and communication support; and local fundraising support from the West Point/Willseyville Fire Association, the district responds to anywhere from two to 30 fire-protection or emergency-response calls per day, District Boardmember Kirk Smith told the Enterprise in May.
The district has been facing severe budget constraints, and is requesting additional funding to maintain current staffing levels on the district’s single fire engine, he said.
“We’re barely staying afloat right now off of some refunds and funding we’ve gotten through the Butte Fire,” Smith said.
Read the full story on Measure C here.