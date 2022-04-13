Longtime Calaveras County resident and assistant treasurer-tax collector Lehua Mossa, 32, has announced that she is running for treasurer-tax collector against Jennifer Barr in the upcoming June 7 primary.
“The last 10 years have provided me the opportunity to gain firsthand experience of collections and treasury functions that are vital to providing Calaveras County residents with the best service and protection of public funds,” Mossa stated on her campaign flier.
When asked Mossa what made her want to run for this position she stated, “I’ve really gotten the opportunity over the last 10 years to work on each desk. As the assistant, it's been very beneficial for me to be able to step in and help. I get to do the treasury stuff, too, which is what Barbara Sullivan, who's my boss, does. So this is kind of a natural progression for me starting on the unsecured collections desk and going to the assistant. I feel like this is where my career is headed, and I really love my job.”
Mossa mentioned that the unsecured collections desk of the department is understaffed. She explained, “We're not the favorite department to talk to. So we often don't get happy people calling. So, I think it's hard for some people to be stern and really have to tell people that they owe money.”
But she did praise the way the office is run, and she says that the office runs in an efficient manner despite some short staffing issues.
When asked what challenges she might expect if elected, Mossa said, “I'm doing the job when Barbara Sullivan is not there. So I really don't think that there's gonna be too many challenges that I haven't been faced with.”
Mossa brought up a very important role of the treasurer-tax collector position and that is, “The banking part of it and the treasury side. Each day the treasurer and the financial advisors go over a portfolio that's $200 million. And so 60% of that is the school's money. So it's not just that the treasurer is taking care of general fund money, but it's also the school districts in our county. And I think that's really important.”
Mossa expressed that another reason she is running is that she has children. “I want to stay in the area,” she said. “We don't plan on leaving. My husband has a local business. It's important for us to be involved in the community. You build those connections with people and relationships with some of the taxpayers. So that's part of why I want to do this and why I want to do it long term.”
The statewide direct primary election will take place on June 7.