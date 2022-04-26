The Calaveras County Board of Education unanimously voted at an April 25 board meeting to approve Assistant Superintendent Karen Vail as the interim Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools.
Vail is the only candidate listed for the position on the upcoming June 7 election ballot, and she will now complete the remainder of current superintendent Scott Nanik's term, beginning July 1.
Nanik will be leaving the position to become superintendent at Bret Harte Union High School District.
If elected, Vail's four-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. She has an extensive background working in education in Calaveras County.
“I am excited to support the school districts in Calaveras County. I appreciate the Calaveras County Board of Education’s unanimous vote in naming me interim Superintendent of Schools and look forward to the great things we will accomplish together on behalf of students,” Vail said in a press release.