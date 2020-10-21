Still planning to vote in person in Calaveras County? Keep reading for an overview of vote center locations and county services for this year’s Nov. 3 General Election.
In recent elections, the majority of Calaveras County voters have opted to vote by mail, and it looks like that trend is continuing this year.
In both the 2020 March primary election and the 2016 General Election, approximately 16% to 18% of voters did so in person.
That percentage may be even lower this year, based on how many early ballots have come in.
As of Oct. 20, the Elections Office had received more than 5,200 ballots, most of which were sent by mail or delivered through a dropbox.
“That is a really high number for our small county this early on,” said Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner.
About 117 people had voted in person in San Andreas at the Government Center, the single vote center location that’s been open since Oct. 5.
The Elections Office is “planning for the worst” with COVID-19 safety precautions to reduce crowding at vote centers.
Face-covering and social-distancing guidelines are in place, voting booths will be sanitized regularly, and a greeting table will be stationed near the entrance to monitor the number of voters allowed into the center, Turner said.
Any independent poll watchers will be subject to precautionary measures as well.
Voters can also drop off ballots at vote centers.
Six more locations will be open Oct. 31, three of which will stay open through Nov. 3. The other three – in the communities of Arnold, Copperopolis and West Point – are “pop-up” locations that will only be open for four hours, given staff availability. See the bottom of the story for the full list of locations and dates.
In the 2018 midterm election, there were 15 total polling locations available. The communities of Arnold, Burson, Copperopolis, Jenny Lind, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat and West Point all had polling places.
The reason for the change?
Starting with the March 2020 primary election, the county has shifted from traditional polling places to vote centers, where residents are provided additional services at higher costs to the county.
A substantial feature of vote centers are that there are computers onsite, and voters are able to register there in person.
The centers also offer onsite Spanish translation services, as well as a telephone translation service for any other languages.
Part of the reason the number of locations decreased was due to a lack of internet access at the former sites and high costs associated with the additional services.
Turner said the vote center locations were determined based on a number of factors, including available bus routes to the site, population numbers, the number of underserved groups in the area and attractions such as grocery stores that draw people to the area.
Valley Springs, for instance, was the first pick, given its population size. The Government Center in San Andreas is centrally located, and the center in Angels Camp was chosen due to its central proximity to numerous communities along the Highway 4 corridor.
For more information, call or email the Elections Office at (209) 754-6376 or visit electionsweb@co.calaveras.ca.us.
Vote Centers
Government Center Elections Office
891 Mountain Ranch Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
Voting will be open the following dates and times:
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., beginning Oct. 5
Nov.3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall
300 Daphne Street
Valley Springs, CA 95252
Voting will be open the following dates and times:
Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main Street
Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245
Voting will be open on the following dates and times:
Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Bret Harte Theater
323 S. Main Street
Angels Camp, CA 95222
Voting will be open on the following dates and times:
Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pop-up vote centers
Copperopolis Library
3505 Spangler Ln #106
Copperopolis, CA 95228
Voting will be open the following dates and times:
Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Independence Hall
1445 Blagen Road
Arnold, CA 95223
Voting will be open the following dates and times:
Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
West Point VFW
202 Spink Road
West Point, CA 95255
Voting will be open the following dates and times:
Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.