Murphys Community Club is holding its 73rd annual Murphys Homecoming at the park on July 16, a family fun event that promises crafts, fishing games, face painting, and a water slide.
While there is no charge for admission, much of the day’s proceeds from featured activities go to the club, which maintains Murphys Community Park.
Included this year is juggler Jesse James of the Johnston Brothers, who will entertain the crowds throughout the day and provide juggling lessons.
The infamous “Jail or Bail” activity will be back by popular demand, beginning at 11 a.m.
“People found great pleasure in watching local ‘celebrities’ being arrested and carted off to the gold rush era pokey. These inmates are released only after they have raised $200 to achieve their freedom,” according to the club.
“From 12 to 1 p.m. rousing music provided by Mic Harper and the Calaveras Community Band will fill the air. Tracing its heritage to the gold rush days, the band plays a wide range of music from Sousa marches to popular show tunes. Its repertoire contains pieces for everyone’s musical taste. From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Plan B will provide their ever-pleasing music variety.
“Throughout the morning, and well into the afternoon, Helen’s Hut will be the place to go to purchase barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, nachos, ice cream, and a wide variety of beverages including beer and wine.
“Stay tuned for the long-standing Homecoming tradition, the Old Timers Luncheon, will be sponsored by the Murphys Senior Center and will provide a free lunch at a date to be determined and mailings to you from the Senior Center, 65 Mitchler Ave., for any Murphys resident who has lived in the area for at least ten years and has reached the age of 70. Please call the Murphys Senior Center at [209] 728-1672 to include yourself in this fun reminiscent luncheon.
“During the afternoon there will be a variety of games for all ages including a water balloon toss. There will also be a Dunk Tank where anyone may purchase a ball for one dollar to attempt to send a favorite local dignitary from his or her perch into a vat of cold water.
Another afternoon highlight will be the Murphys Cakewalk. A game, very popular in the 19th century, a cakewalk is much like musical chairs with delectable baked goods as prizes.”
Murphys Community Park is located on Algiers Street in downtown Murphys. Membership in the Murphys Community Club is open to everyone and contributions are tax deductible. For further information, call (209) 728-8093, or click on the Community Club link at visitmurphys.com.