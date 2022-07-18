Music in the Parks

Singer/songwriter Grover Anderson and his band the Lampoliers brought moody tales, hilarious lyrics and some great music to Shutter Tree Park in Mokelumne Hill on July 6.

Music in the Parks, a free concert series presented by the Calaveras County Arts Council, is continuing with five additional shows to finish out the season.

Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m., a different town will host a concert. There is no admission charge and no reservations needed, but bring a chair or a blanket to sit on!

Music in the Parks is supported by contributions from attendees and businesses throughout the county, something the Arts Council is grateful for.

“Calaveras County is so supportive of the arts, in good times and bad,” Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro said. “Hosting the concerts throughout the county is one of the best ways we can give back to our patrons and supporters, especially with the price of gas!”

Upcoming concerts

July 20

San Andreas Town Hall

San Andreas

Calaveras Community Band

Broadway & Americana

July 27

West Point Community Garden

West Point

Frozen Radicals

Jazz and Big Band

August 3

Murphys Community Park

Murphys

Sky King

California Country and Rock and Roll

August 10

The Square at Copper Valley

Copperopolis

Kool Shifters

R&B, Country

August 17

Rail Road Flat Community Park

Rail Road Flat

The Blow Backs

Horn-driven dance band

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.