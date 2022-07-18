Music in the Parks, a free concert series presented by the Calaveras County Arts Council, is continuing with five additional shows to finish out the season.
Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m., a different town will host a concert. There is no admission charge and no reservations needed, but bring a chair or a blanket to sit on!
Music in the Parks is supported by contributions from attendees and businesses throughout the county, something the Arts Council is grateful for.
“Calaveras County is so supportive of the arts, in good times and bad,” Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro said. “Hosting the concerts throughout the county is one of the best ways we can give back to our patrons and supporters, especially with the price of gas!”
Upcoming concerts
July 20
San Andreas Town Hall
San Andreas
Calaveras Community Band
Broadway & Americana
July 27
West Point Community Garden
West Point
Frozen Radicals
Jazz and Big Band
August 3
Murphys Community Park
Murphys
Sky King
California Country and Rock and Roll
August 10
The Square at Copper Valley
Copperopolis
Kool Shifters
R&B, Country
August 17
Rail Road Flat Community Park
Rail Road Flat
The Blow Backs
Horn-driven dance band