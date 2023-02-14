After two days of racing and some unpredictable weather, professional skiers Erin Mielzynski and David Ketterer came out on top of the World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) competition held at Bear Valley Resort.
A total of 16 men and eight women skiers competed, including former Bret Harte Union High School Bullfrog Michelle Morozinski, who placed fourth in the women’s competition. Morozinski was not able to participate in the consolation round due to an injury, leading to a forfeit.
After a tough women’s competition, Mielzynski, of Canada, came out on top over second-place opponent Sona Moravcikova, of Slovakia.
Mielzynski has been skiing for 30 years, which has included 14 years on the Canadian ski team and four Olympic competitions.
When asked about her first time skiing in Bear Valley, Mielzynski said, “I love California. If I were to live somewhere in the states it would be California. It has amazing fans, and the place is incredible. I’ve never been anywhere like it. [I also loved] Bear Valley and racing here. I tried to ski around a little bit and look around, but it was busy, so I hope to come back with a sled and some touring skis sometime.”
Mielzynski said she did very little training before this competition and described it as, “Riding the coattails of her career.”
“I do work out almost every day if I can. But it's been really busy, and I've been doing some filming in the backcountry and [working in] more powder stuff,” she said.
She continued, “It was challenging here [the race course]. It's icy and bumpy, but I think that it was really strategic. I'm really good at kind of turning off my brain and just going hard and relying on my athleticism. But that's not the name of the game here. You have to be smart, you have to decide where you're going to go and where you're going to pull back. And if you don't, you'll get into trouble, and I got into trouble a few times. Luckily, it was at the right time, if you want to say that. But it was a challenging race today for everyone across the board. … I think that it's amazing that we can come here and do this. It's great to see more people doing it. I hope more girls show up for the next ones, and we're really excited to come back next year if you'll have us.”
Women’s Competition
1st
Erin Mielzynski
CAN
2nd
Sona Moravcikova
SVK
3rd
Tuva Norbye
NOR
4th
Michelle Morozinski
USA
Ketterer, of Germany, won the men’s competition after going up against 16 other opponents. Like Mielzynski, it was Ketterer’s first time in Bear Valley.
“So far I love it. It's a fantastic ski area. I drove in from San Francisco, and it was awesome to come up as it feels like summer in San Francisco. And you come up here and there's like 10 feet of snow banks. I got a chance to ski around a little bit on Friday and had a blast,” said Ketterer, who started skiing at 2 years old and has been representing Germany in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, but said that he would like to start moving toward the WPST.
Of the race course, Ketterer said, “Definitely the two special elements for me were the start and the jumps. That's something that I had to master and had to master quickly, because the other people, the other competitors have a good advantage over me on that. But I think I did a decent job.”
“I'm training all year long. So I think the skiing itself is there, and I had a good race last Saturday in the World Cup. But a ski race always has tiny margins of error that can lead to a DNF [Did Not Finish]. Then you don't proceed to the next round. So it's about consistency, keeping your focus high, starting well, jumping well, and then skiing.”
Ketterer said that he would like to come back to Bear Valley sometime in the future with his family to give the course another go.
“I would just like to thank the whole region of Bear Valley and the ski town. You could feel as an athlete that the whole region was stoked to have us here, which is always nice. Everybody seemed stoked to have us have a competition. I hope we put on a good show for everybody here and thank you to everybody at Bear Valley,” said Ketterer.
Men’s Competition
1st
David Ketterer
GER
2nd
Simon B. Kammerlander
AUT
3rd
Nolan Kasper
USA
4th
Drew Duffy
USA
“The very small team of dedicated staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to present the mountain and the resort in the best possible light. The WPST crew was impressed as were the athletes and the guests. The favorite part? That we actually pulled it off,” said Marketing Executive Tricia Slavik.
Director of Mountain Operations at Bear Valley Brad Cumberland spoke of the weather and what it takes to put on a big event. The Feb. 12 competitions were delayed almost two hours due to high winds, showing how unpredictable the situation can be at such high altitudes.
“We're a family here. There's a really tight-knit community within Bear Valley itself but also at the resort level. We're all helping each other out, we all support each other. It takes a village, as they say, to kind of put something like this on. And we have a really great family and a great village,” said Cumberland.
On his favorite thing about the event, Cumberland said, “I think it was a combination of a lot of things. Seeing what little kids could kind of aspire to be when they get older. We have an extensive race program run by Josh Bridges here that allows the kids to kind of come out and see events like this. It gives them an opportunity to kind of dream, and that's what it's all about.”
He continued, “I just want to thank everybody within the Bear Valley community and right down the Highway 4 corridor. From the small businesses that have come out to support us, our different sponsors, Bear Valley Real Estate, Calaveras Alliance, and the Calaveras Visitors Bureau have been extremely supportive of us, and we couldn't be happier.”
To see highlights and video coverage of the event visit worldproskitour.com. For more information on Bear Valley Resort visit bearvalley.com.