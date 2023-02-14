After two days of racing and some unpredictable weather, professional skiers Erin Mielzynski and David Ketterer came out on top of the World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) competition held at Bear Valley Resort. 

A total of 16 men and eight women skiers competed, including former Bret Harte Union High School Bullfrog Michelle Morozinski, who placed fourth in the women’s competition. Morozinski was not able to participate in the consolation round due to an injury, leading to a forfeit. 

29 World Pro Ski Tour (62).JPG
First-place winners took home $10,000.
29 World Pro Ski Tour (26).JPG
Winner of the women’s division Erin Mielzynski has represented Canada four times in the Olympics.
29 World Pro Ski Tour (40).JPG
29 World Pro Ski Tour (28).JPG
29 World Pro Ski Tour (38).JPG
David Ketterer, of Germany, edges out a win over his opponent.
29 World Pro Ski Tour (56).JPG
29 World Pro Ski Tour (42).JPG
29 World Pro Ski Tour (1).JPG
Skiers got to pop a bottle of champagne after a rigorous weekend of competition.
