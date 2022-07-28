Remembering the Mokelumne Hill bombing of 1946

Seventy-six years ago this month, Mokelumne Hill was rocked by a blast that took the lives of a father and son, killed their dog and injured several people. Hardly any old-timers still remember the shock of that day, and no plaque marks the place on Center Street where it happened.
It all started with a boy, a stone, and a dog.
On a sleepy, hot summer day in downtown Mokelumne Hill, July 18, 1946, David Queirolo, 9-year-old boy, was hanging around the post office, waiting while his parents, Richard and Dora, visited with his cousin, Jack. At 21, Jack recently returned from the war, having served in the navy. He was waiting for his buddy the postmaster, Ivy Dahl, who would go on his lunch break soon. Dahl was just out of the Army Air Corps, and the two veterans had some catching up to do; they planned to grab a bite in Jackson.
The post office and the telephone exchange were spanned by a porch that fronted the old Peek Building, (now known as the Sturges Building), and next door was an assay office. Now and then a hopeful gold prospector entered that place of business.
Like any boy who is easily bored by grownup conversations, David looked around for something to do. That was when he spied a perfect stone just begging to be thrown, lying in the street beyond the post office porch. He jumped down and picked it up, tossing it into the air a few times. It’s easy to imagine his dog, Frankie, doing what dogs do, wagging his tail excitedly and possibly hoping the boy would drop it. But David spied a tempting tree across the street in a vacant lot, in what today is Moke Hill’s Shutter Tree Park. He took aim and threw—but the stone missed its target. With Frankie at his heels, he started to cross the street to retrieve it, then turned back excitedly.
“Hey, Dad! Look! A suitcase over there . . . I wonder who left it . . . who it belongs to?”
His cousin Jack looked over and said, “You know, that’s a funny thing. That bag has been here for two or three days. Ivy and I saw it Monday or Tuesday. Nobody seems to know who left it, but it looks brand new.”
“That’s a heck of a place for somebody to leave a good bag,” replied Richard. “Must have gone off and forgotten it . . . Somebody should at least bring it over here and put it in the post office or the phone building. We oughta see if there’s a name on it or in it.”
“Here, I’ll get it, Dad,” called David, who was already halfway across the street.
In the telephone office, operator Olive Moffit, sitting behind the switchboard with a view to the street out her window, looked up and watched David. The small bag seemed to be lightweight; the boy had no trouble carrying it.
David set the bag on the porch while his father looked for an ID tag. Nothing.
David tried but failed to open the bag. Little Frankie probably nosed in to sniff it as Richard knelt closer and leaned in. His wife, Dora, peeked from behind him as Richard gave a sharp tug on a latch.
In her later testimony at the coroner’s inquest at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, Mrs. Queirolo stated, “My husband, Richard Queirolo, opened the suitcase out flat after he and my son David struggled for some time with the catches at each end and under the handle. I looked over my husband’s shoulder and inside the bag I saw what looked like gray paper or cloth covering some object. The paper or cloth had a lot of dust on it, and Richard started to brush it away with his hands.”
Everything changed in an instant: There was a flash of light and a loud explosion, and the concussion threw young David and his father Richard off the porch. Their mangled bodies landed in the street in front of the assay office. Little dog Frankie’s body was found in the debris of the heavily damaged telephone office. Olive Moffitt, partially shielded by her switchboard, received lacerations to her head and legs. Dora Queirolo was knocked unconscious and received many cuts by the blast, but her husband’s body had likely protected her from fatal wounds. Inside the post office, Ivy Dahl was thrown across the room and dazed, but had the presence of mind to crawl to the safe and lock it, anticipating that the place would soon be swarming with people.
The survivor who suffered the worst injuries was navy man Jack Queirolo. He was taken to the U. S. Navy Hospital on Mare Island with severe facial injuries and would lose an eye.
Other people in the vicinity, some of whom today still live or have descendants in Mokelumne Hill, were lucky to escape with little or no injuries. Ironically, the county coroner, John Gardella, had passed by the area just moments before but escaped injury. This almost-victim would conduct the inquest investigating the blast just a week later at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, and the jury would rule that 37-year-old Richard Queirolo and his son David died “accidentally as a result of the explosion of explosives placed by a person or persons unknown.”
Ralph Zumwalt and Flossie Sabatini were knocked down. Bertha Dell‘Orto, a witness, was just far away enough to escape injury. “I don’t really remember the noise,” she said, “just the smoke and the dust and the terrible scene—the blood and torn bodies. It was gruesome.” 12-year-old Wes Fischer, who would later become the undersheriff of Amador County, remembered “[s]everal of us kids were sitting on the hill by the town reservoir when suddenly there was a big boom. A cloud of black smoke and flying shingles shot 200 feet into the air. We thought a shed with dynamite had blown up.”
Dynamite was a good guess because in the 1940s there were still lots of gold seekers in the area, although not as many as before the war. Dynamite was commonly used. But after a lengthy investigation, authorities, including Calaveras County Sheriff Joe Zwinge and federal and state inspectors from Sacramento stated that the bomb was professionally constructed and not a shell or grenade. Asked if there was an intended victim, they could not say. However, there were several theories that became part of local gossip. Some thought the bomb was left by a Nazi sympathizer who later killed himself in San Francisco. Others thought that a local man, Bill Valency, might have been the target. He lived out near Happy Valley and often rode his horse to town and tethered it to the tree where young David found the case, but that didn’t mesh with the fact that witnesses first saw the suitcase lying for several days on the post office porch. Someone had tossed it into the lot by the tree, and Valency testified that he actually kicked the suitcase out of the way one day when he was tethering his horse, not realizing what a dangerous act that was.
At 76 years, it’s unlikely that the mystery of the suitcase bomb will ever be solved. And so its story lives on in the lore of the Calaveras Gold Country. Meanwhile, the graves of Richard Queirolo and his son David lie on a peaceful hill overlooking the town, a sad testimony to the tragedy of that day.
Research for this story utilized records provided by the Mokelumne Hill History Society and newspaper clippings from the Stockton Record.