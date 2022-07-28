 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Unsolved mystery

Remembering the Mokelumne Hill bombing of 1946

2 died, others maimed; the perpetrator never identified

  • Comments

Seventy-six years ago this month, Mokelumne Hill was rocked by a blast that took the lives of a father and son, killed their dog and injured several people. Hardly any old-timers still remember the shock of that day, and no plaque marks the place on Center Street where it happened.

It all started with a boy, a stone, and a dog.

Moke Hill

An undated photo shows the Peek store (now known as the Sturges Building) on the left and the Mokelumne Hill post office on the right. To the right of that (not pictured) would have been the telephone exchange, and the assay office would have been on the far right.
0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.