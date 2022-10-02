The final message—likely not scrawled by Fessel but started by another miner, possibly about Fessel's location, since Fessel's supposed body was ultimately found on the other side of the bulkhead blocking the crosscut where the other miners were found.
As we now know, those 47 men all perished. It took 22 days for rescuers to reach them, and the loved ones on the surface endured the torment of hope every minute of those days. But when the rescuers found the bodies at last, they also discovered a message written by one of the dead men, and it must have given comfort to those who mourned: Their men did not suffer long, and they fought for their lives to the end. It is suspected that this message was left by Edward William Fessel, the man who had waved goodbye to his son Spencer that fateful night as he boarded a horse cart on Jackson’s Main Street for his last trip into the mine.
Using the smoke from a carbide lamp, someone had scrawled a cryptic message: “3 o’clock gas getting strong Fezzel 3:20; then, 4 o’clock.”
There were a few other notes scratched with a stone, but it wasn’t clear who had written them. One reason for the belief that the “historian” was Fessel was that Spencer Fessel later stated that his father always wrote the letter “S” as a “Z.”
That message helped investigators piece together what transpired with the miners during those last hours. When they became aware of the fire above them, they worked valiantly to buy time for themselves by retreating to a smoke-free area where they built walls, or bulkheads, to seal the smoke and fumes out. They used everything they could get their hands on—discarded lumber, rocks, dirt—even their own clothing soaked in mud and stuffed into gaps to seal out the smoke. When that first bulkhead began to let fumes in, they began another, but that was as far as they got. When rescuers broke through the first bulkhead, they found 46 nearly naked bodies huddled here and there between the barriers, brave men who had probably died within five hours of the start of the fire and thankfully, never had to experience contact with flames.
When the rescuers reached the dead miners at last, it took hours to transport the bodies, one by one, up to the surface in the skips. There were 47 coffins waiting, but one remained empty. Where was the last man? They assumed it to be Fessel, and his wife Ruth agreed. It was her opinion that he had helped the others build the first bulkhead to seal out the fumes, then he left to find a way to get help.
“He was just that kind of man,” she stated. “He would never sit down and die.”
Ruth Fessel had to wait a year before her husband’s body was found, and that discovery only deepened the mystery of what had really happened to him. On Sept. 31, 1923, men were at the 4650 level working to drain the last of the groundwater that had accumulated in the mine, and they encountered a lot of debris that had moved down with the water. It was there that they found a skeleton that was believed to be that of William Fessel. But with further investigation came more questions. Spencer Fessel testified that his father had been a tall man, while the recovered skeleton was for a man of smaller stature. Then a rumor surfaced that Fessel had been seen in Nevada; maybe he had started the fire and escaped. So Fessel was either a hero or a villain, and to this day it remains a question. But his wife and son knew him best, and to them he was a hero.
Crowds attended the funerals at the three churches in Jackson, and messages of sympathy came flooding into the town as well as donations for the widows and children of the men.
Lessons were learned from the tragedy, and some improvements were made to mine safety, but only to protect coal miners, and those regulations had no teeth. It wasn’t until 1969, a year after 78 miners died in a West Virginia coal mine, that Congress passed the Federal Coal Mine and Safety act that provided for “mandatory fines for violations and criminal penalties in the case of willful neglect.” (Mace)
Protection of those mining for gold, silver, and copper had to wait until 91 miners perished in the Sunshine silver mine at Kellogg, Idaho, in 1972, but it took five more years before protection for all mining was placed under one umbrella. This finally happened when the Department of Labor included the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The Argonaut Mine Disaster is remembered as the worst mining accident in California history. To commemorate 100 years since the tragedy, a collaboration of civic, historical, religious and arts organizations observed a month of memorial and living history activities in Jackson that included tours of the old mine site and memorial services at several cemeteries where the victims were laid to rest.
