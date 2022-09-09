 Skip to main content
History

47 miners go to work

Part 1 of a three-part historical retelling of the Aug. 27, 1922 Argonaut Mine Disaster, in honor of the centennial anniversary

argonaut_100-argonaut_mine.jpg

A photo of the Argonaut gold mine, taken in the late 1930s.

Jackson’s Argonaut and Kennedy mines were two of California’s largest gold producers, and by August of 1922, they were going full tilt. The deeds to each mine intersected the same vein of gold, but while lines drawn on a deed might be straight, the gold vein meandered along ancient paths of least resistance between two geologic plates. This caused no end of confusion and lawsuits for many years. It all began when, in the 1890s, W.F. Detert bought the Argonaut claim, and, once he held clear title, he offered to sell it to the Kennedy for $20,000 in a combination of cash and stock.

The Kennedy wasn’t interested, so Detert decided to develop the mine himself and started digging a shaft. As time went by, the Kennedy decided to go back and accept Detert’s offer; but now the Argonaut doubled the price. Negotiations went back and forth, until the Kennedy’s final offer of $100,000. But by then, the Argonaut’s shaft had gone so deep their engineers discovered that the Kennedy shaft was over their property line, and they sued and won. Thus began the feud between the two mines that would persist for years, and lawyers had found their own pots of gold as they became embroiled in one lawsuit after another.

Mine skip

A skip, like this one that can be viewed today at Argonaut Mine, transported miners in and out.
